Will Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) is 22.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.85 and a high of $30.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PING stock was last observed hovering at around $28.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $28.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.3% off the consensus price target high of $28.50 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -0.46% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.13, the stock is 24.33% and 38.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 25.90% off its SMA200. PING registered 19.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 35.31%.

The stock witnessed a 53.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.89%, and is 0.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.52% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) has around 1247 employees, a market worth around $2.42B and $308.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.48% and -7.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.80%).

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -429.20% this year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.30M, and float is at 71.38M with Short Float at 12.15%.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DURAND ANDRE WONG ,the company’sCEO, DIRECTOR. SEC filings show that DURAND ANDRE WONG sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $27.87 per share for a total of $2.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 13 that DANI RAJ M. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 26,564 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 13 and was made at $29.48 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the PING stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 13, NAGEL BRYAN KRISTIAN (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 59,000 shares at an average price of $30.07 for $1.77 million. The insider now directly holds 473,387 shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING).

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -0.64% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is -12.44% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -0.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.