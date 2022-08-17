Will Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) is -26.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.10 and a high of $14.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UNIT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $13.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.5% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -3.2% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.32, the stock is 3.75% and 3.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -14.52% off its SMA200. UNIT registered -21.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.27%.

The stock witnessed a 11.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.18%, and is 3.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) has around 754 employees, a market worth around $2.45B and $1.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.93 and Fwd P/E is 13.03. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.34% and -29.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Uniti Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 113.40% this year.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 235.66M, and float is at 230.39M with Short Float at 4.64%.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 15 times.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) that is trading 11.39% up over the past 12 months and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is -21.05% lower over the same period.