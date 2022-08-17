Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) is -52.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.12 and a high of $234.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WIX stock was last observed hovering at around $78.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.12%.

Currently trading at $74.91, the stock is 12.56% and 16.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing -4.00% at the moment leaves the stock -28.20% off its SMA200. WIX registered -62.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.48%.

The stock witnessed a 21.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.34%, and is 8.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.00% over the week and 5.61% over the month.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) has around 4789 employees, a market worth around $4.20B and $1.31B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 41.02% and -68.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.50%).

Wix.com Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.90% this year.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.04M, and float is at 55.31M with Short Float at 8.40%.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -12.01% down over the past 12 months and VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) that is -3.13% lower over the same period. Tucows Inc. (TCX) is -28.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.