XP Inc. (XP) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -26.79% Change This Year

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) is -26.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.97 and a high of $53.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XP stock was last observed hovering at around $21.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81% off its average median price target of $145.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.69% off the consensus price target high of $287.78 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 81.88% higher than the price target low of $116.12 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.04, the stock is 0.91% and 5.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.63 million and changing -3.71% at the moment leaves the stock -21.46% off its SMA200. XP registered -54.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.02%.

The stock witnessed a 19.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.21%, and is -11.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.27% over the week and 5.56% over the month.

XP Inc. (XP) has around 6192 employees, a market worth around $11.22B and $2.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.85 and Fwd P/E is 2.83. Profit margin for the company is 28.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.98% and -60.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

XP Inc. (XP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XP Inc. (XP) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.50% this year.

XP Inc. (XP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 559.99M, and float is at 259.50M with Short Float at 3.06%.