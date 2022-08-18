3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) is -46.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.78 and a high of $34.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DDD stock was last observed hovering at around $12.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.19% off the consensus price target high of $15.50 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -43.0% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.44, the stock is -1.80% and 7.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -6.38% at the moment leaves the stock -29.06% off its SMA200. DDD registered -58.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.36.

The stock witnessed a 11.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.32%, and is -3.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.51% over the week and 5.48% over the month.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) has around 1721 employees, a market worth around $1.46B and $580.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.30. Profit margin for the company is 39.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.22% and -67.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.40%).

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

3D Systems Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 300.40% this year.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.70M, and float is at 127.02M with Short Float at 9.29%.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HULL CHARLES W,the company’sEVP & CTO (Regenerative Med). SEC filings show that HULL CHARLES W sold 26,386 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $10.95 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51634.0 shares.

3D Systems Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that KEVER JIM D (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $10.65 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the DDD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, Clinton Malissia (Director) disposed off 6,006 shares at an average price of $10.26 for $61645.0. The insider now directly holds 53,376 shares of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD).

3D Systems Corporation (DDD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading 19.63% up over the past 12 months and Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) that is -0.68% lower over the same period. 3M Company (MMM) is -26.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.