AEye Inc. (LIDR): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:LIDR Stock Is Going Next

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) is -57.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.67 and a high of $12.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LIDR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.27% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 74.25% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.06, the stock is -12.66% and -13.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -8.04% at the moment leaves the stock -50.04% off its SMA200. LIDR registered -77.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $67.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.72.

The stock witnessed a -12.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.21%, and is -20.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.96% over the week and 9.70% over the month.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) has around 100 employees, a market worth around $322.90M and $3.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 23.35% and -83.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.50%).

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AEye Inc. (LIDR) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AEye Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -144.80% this year.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.51M, and float is at 135.77M with Short Float at 3.95%.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at AEye Inc. (LIDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LACORTE BLAIR,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that LACORTE BLAIR sold 18,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $5.67 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.57 million shares.

AEye Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that LACORTE BLAIR (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $5.47 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.59 million shares of the LIDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, LACORTE BLAIR (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 14,783 shares at an average price of $5.01 for $74122.0. The insider now directly holds 2,610,998 shares of AEye Inc. (LIDR).