Are we looking at the next big move in Entegris Inc. (ENTG)?

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) is -25.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.92 and a high of $158.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENTG stock was last observed hovering at around $105.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.66% off its average median price target of $144.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.57% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 13.83% higher than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $103.41, the stock is -0.88% and 3.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -1.58% at the moment leaves the stock -14.85% off its SMA200. ENTG registered -8.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.30.

The stock witnessed a 4.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.92%, and is 0.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) has around 6850 employees, a market worth around $14.99B and $2.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.64 and Fwd P/E is 21.80. Profit margin for the company is 18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.36% and -34.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Entegris Inc. (ENTG) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Entegris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.40% this year.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.90M, and float is at 127.83M with Short Float at 3.28%.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Entegris Inc. (ENTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Neill James Anthony,the company’sSVP & CTO. SEC filings show that O’Neill James Anthony sold 3,297 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $115.00 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15131.0 shares.

Entegris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that GRAVES GREGORY B (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 12,142 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $133.10 per share for $1.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20980.0 shares of the ENTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, Edlund Todd James (EVP & COO) disposed off 24,289 shares at an average price of $137.32 for $3.34 million. The insider now directly holds 175,399 shares of Entegris Inc. (ENTG).

Entegris Inc. (ENTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -5.77% down over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 12.51% higher over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is 2.85% up on the 1-year trading charts.