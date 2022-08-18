Are we looking at the next big move in Upwork Inc. (UPWK)?

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) is -45.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.85 and a high of $61.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UPWK stock was last observed hovering at around $19.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.16% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.83% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 11.67% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.55, the stock is -9.99% and -9.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -5.89% at the moment leaves the stock -28.40% off its SMA200. UPWK registered -54.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$38.68.

The stock witnessed a -12.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.50%, and is -7.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.93% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) has around 650 employees, a market worth around $2.38B and $563.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 371.00. Profit margin for the company is -14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.91% and -70.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -129.60% this year.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.06M, and float is at 118.85M with Short Float at 5.87%.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Upwork Inc. (UPWK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marie Olivier,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Marie Olivier sold 209 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 18 at a price of $20.69 per share for a total of $4324.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3554.0 shares.

Upwork Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 18 that Brown Hayden (President & CEO) sold a total of 1,311 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 18 and was made at $20.69 per share for $27124.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.83 million shares of the UPWK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, Brown Hayden (President & CEO) disposed off 30,455 shares at an average price of $19.26 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 833,489 shares of Upwork Inc. (UPWK).

Upwork Inc. (UPWK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -0.60% down over the past 12 months and PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is -63.33% lower over the same period.