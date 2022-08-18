BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

BBQ Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) is 8.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.95 and a high of $17.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBQ stock was last observed hovering at around $17.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $17.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.75% off the consensus price target high of $17.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -0.71% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.12, the stock is 29.20% and 44.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 26.32% off its SMA200. BBQ registered 31.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.89.

The stock witnessed a 63.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.74%, and is -0.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.54% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ) has around 397 employees, a market worth around $184.44M and $233.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.07 and Fwd P/E is 12.32. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.11% and -1.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.90%).

BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 348.70% this year.

BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.55M, and float is at 10.24M with Short Float at 0.93%.

BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kanen Wealth Management LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Kanen Wealth Management LLC sold 600,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $17.11 per share for a total of $10.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

BBQ Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Kanen Wealth Management LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 563,905 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $17.10 per share for $9.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BBQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Kanen Wealth Management LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 36,095 shares at an average price of $17.10 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 971,986 shares of BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ).