Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) is -15.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.96 and a high of $28.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BNL stock was last observed hovering at around $21.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.2% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 0.24% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.95, the stock is -4.38% and -1.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -0.99% at the moment leaves the stock -6.77% off its SMA200. BNL registered -20.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.36.

The stock witnessed a -3.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.77%, and is -6.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $3.59B and $407.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.90 and Fwd P/E is 34.92. Profit margin for the company is 29.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.50% and -25.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.70% this year.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 169.56M, and float is at 165.47M with Short Float at 1.89%.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lessard Laurier J Jr,the company’sSVP – Asset Management. SEC filings show that Lessard Laurier J Jr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $21.20 per share for a total of $53000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54262.0 shares.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Pickney Roderick (SVP – Acquisitions) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $21.50 per share for $86000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52176.0 shares of the BNL stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading 2.47% up over the past 12 months and Equinix Inc. (EQIX) that is -14.61% lower over the same period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) is -17.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.