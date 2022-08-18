California Resources Corporation (CRC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is 11.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.31 and a high of $50.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRC stock was last observed hovering at around $46.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.46% off its average median price target of $55.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.94% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 0.75% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.64, the stock is 9.13% and 12.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 3.16% at the moment leaves the stock 11.14% off its SMA200. CRC registered 61.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.25.

The stock witnessed a 15.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.13%, and is 7.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) has around 970 employees, a market worth around $3.55B and $2.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.81 and Fwd P/E is 5.93. Profit margin for the company is 28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.44% and -5.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.90%).

California Resources Corporation (CRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for California Resources Corporation (CRC) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

California Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -81.10% this year.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.50M, and float is at 74.81M with Short Float at 5.40%.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at California Resources Corporation (CRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP sold 29,302 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $44.07 per share for a total of $1.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.5 million shares.

California Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $44.38 per share for $8.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.53 million shares of the CRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP (10% Owner) disposed off 126,691 shares at an average price of $48.60 for $6.16 million. The insider now directly holds 7,727,395 shares of California Resources Corporation (CRC).