Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) – The -570.0% Downside Potential Remains

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) is 43.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.45 and a high of $7.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KODK stock was last observed hovering at around $6.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -570.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -570.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.70, the stock is 13.06% and 24.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing -4.01% at the moment leaves the stock 26.50% off its SMA200. KODK registered -2.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.44.

The stock witnessed a 26.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.02%, and is 2.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 5.22% over the month.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) has around 4200 employees, a market worth around $495.40M and $1.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 136.73. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.92% and -14.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eastman Kodak Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.80% this year.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.90M, and float is at 55.94M with Short Float at 11.42%.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SILECK MICHAEL,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SILECK MICHAEL bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $6.48 per share for a total of $48600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27500.0 shares.

Eastman Kodak Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that SILECK MICHAEL (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $6.42 per share for $64200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the KODK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, Vandagriff Randy (Vice President) disposed off 16,736 shares at an average price of $6.08 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 4,625 shares of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK).

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Novanta Inc. (NOVT) that is trading 10.58% up over the past 12 months and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) that is -66.08% lower over the same period. GoPro Inc. (GPRO) is -33.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.