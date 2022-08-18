Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Track to Reach $45.00 in a Year

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) is 24.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.36 and a high of $39.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVH stock was last observed hovering at around $33.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.36% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.33% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 6.84% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.47, the stock is -0.11% and 7.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 4.11% at the moment leaves the stock 20.50% off its SMA200. EVH registered 50.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.36.

The stock witnessed a 6.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.71%, and is -3.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 4.89% over the month.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) has around 3500 employees, a market worth around $3.24B and $1.09B in sales. Fwd P/E is 49.45. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.38% and -11.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evolent Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.90% this year.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 90.07M, and float is at 83.46M with Short Float at 10.27%.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weinberg Jonathan,the company’sGeneral Counsel. SEC filings show that Weinberg Jonathan sold 14,335 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $34.96 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Evolent Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Tutewohl Steve (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 1,918 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $27.30 per share for $52361.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the EVH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Tutewohl Steve (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 5,388 shares at an average price of $27.41 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 114,838 shares of Evolent Health Inc. (EVH).

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) that is trading -6.95% down over the past 12 months and Artivion Inc. (AORT) that is -10.18% lower over the same period.