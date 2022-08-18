F.N.B. Corporation (FNB): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:FNB Stock Is Going Next

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) is 5.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.48 and a high of $14.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FNB stock was last observed hovering at around $12.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.41% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -7.08% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.85, the stock is 6.70% and 12.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 4.97% off its SMA200. FNB registered 11.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.88%.

The stock witnessed a 12.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.99%, and is 4.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) has around 3886 employees, a market worth around $4.44B and $1.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.80 and Fwd P/E is 8.40. Profit margin for the company is 35.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.61% and -8.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

F.N.B. Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.90% this year.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 351.27M, and float is at 347.19M with Short Float at 2.92%.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bena Pamela A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Bena Pamela A bought 800 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 27 at a price of $11.79 per share for a total of $9432.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62796.0 shares.

F.N.B. Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that Mencini Frank C (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $11.61 per share for $11610.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78097.0 shares of the FNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 25, Bena Pamela A (Director) acquired 800 shares at an average price of $12.05 for $9640.0. The insider now directly holds 54,679 shares of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB).

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is trading 14.54% up over the past 12 months and S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) that is 7.51% higher over the same period. Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is 11.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.