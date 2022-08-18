GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Is Down -2.59% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) is -2.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.81 and a high of $88.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GDDY stock was last observed hovering at around $83.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.2% off the consensus price target high of $112.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 9.16% higher than the price target low of $91.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.66, the stock is 7.88% and 13.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -0.86% at the moment leaves the stock 8.85% off its SMA200. GDDY registered 17.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.74.

The stock witnessed a 12.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.97%, and is 1.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) has around 6611 employees, a market worth around $12.73B and $4.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.17 and Fwd P/E is 28.75. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.54% and -6.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GoDaddy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 148.20% this year.

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 159.82M, and float is at 156.00M with Short Float at 1.56%.

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Daddario Nick,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Daddario Nick sold 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $82.00 per share for a total of $49200.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15608.0 shares.

GoDaddy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that Lau Michele (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 7,274 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $73.88 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63009.0 shares of the GDDY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, Daddario Nick (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 90 shares at an average price of $73.88 for $6649.0. The insider now directly holds 16,008 shares of GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY).

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Edgio Inc. (EGIO) that is trading 49.80% up over the past 12 months and LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) that is -78.15% lower over the same period. Marchex Inc. (MCHX) is -22.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.