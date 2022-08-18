Golar LNG Limited (GLNG): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:GLNG Stock Is Going Next

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) is 130.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.01 and a high of $29.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GLNG stock was last observed hovering at around $28.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.72% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -24.26% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.58, the stock is 20.75% and 23.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 0.53% at the moment leaves the stock 51.04% off its SMA200. GLNG registered 173.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 93.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.13.

The stock witnessed a 27.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.98%, and is 17.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.87% over the week and 4.90% over the month.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) has around 1703 employees, a market worth around $2.93B and $405.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.45 and Fwd P/E is 20.97. Profit margin for the company is 69.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 185.51% and -2.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golar LNG Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.60% this year.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.80M, and float is at 92.14M with Short Float at 2.47%.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay Corporation (TK) that is trading 34.06% up over the past 12 months and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) that is 127.47% higher over the same period. Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is 5.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.