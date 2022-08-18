GreenBox POS (GBOX) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is -57.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $10.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GBOX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $4.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 41.94% higher than the price target low of $3.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.80, the stock is 89.35% and 53.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.83 million and changing -8.63% at the moment leaves the stock -46.60% off its SMA200. GBOX registered -75.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.99.

The stock witnessed a 114.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.00%, and is 74.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 34.92% over the week and 18.85% over the month.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $75.17M and $26.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 150.00% and -82.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.20%).

GreenBox POS (GBOX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GreenBox POS (GBOX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GreenBox POS is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/22/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -287.60% this year.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.11M, and float is at 17.77M with Short Float at 4.96%.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at GreenBox POS (GBOX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wei Min,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Wei Min bought 3,473 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $1.03 per share for a total of $3574.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13973.0 shares.

GreenBox POS disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Wei Min (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $1.34 per share for $13450.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10500.0 shares of the GBOX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Wei Min (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $1.68 for $840.0. The insider now directly holds 500 shares of GreenBox POS (GBOX).