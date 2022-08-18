Hess Corporation (HES) on Track to Reach $133.00 in a Year

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) is 52.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.93 and a high of $131.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HES stock was last observed hovering at around $110.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.87% off its average median price target of $133.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.67% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -7.38% lower than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $112.75, the stock is 5.24% and 4.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 1.69% at the moment leaves the stock 14.68% off its SMA200. HES registered 69.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.88.

The stock witnessed a 8.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.75%, and is 4.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

Hess Corporation (HES) has around 1545 employees, a market worth around $34.42B and $9.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.91 and Fwd P/E is 10.15. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.06% and -14.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Hess Corporation (HES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hess Corporation (HES) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hess Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.80% this year.

Hess Corporation (HES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 309.70M, and float is at 277.71M with Short Float at 2.65%.

Hess Corporation (HES) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at Hess Corporation (HES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lowery-Yilmaz Barbara J,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that Lowery-Yilmaz Barbara J sold 36,260 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $128.29 per share for a total of $4.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95624.0 shares.

Hess Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 25 that Hill Gregory P. (COO and President, E&P) sold a total of 13,771 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 25 and was made at $106.23 per share for $1.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the HES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Schoonman Geurt G (Senior Vice President) disposed off 6,885 shares at an average price of $108.24 for $0.75 million. The insider now directly holds 38,391 shares of Hess Corporation (HES).

Hess Corporation (HES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 65.95% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is 56.56% higher over the same period. Shell plc (SHEL) is 32.97% up on the 1-year trading charts.