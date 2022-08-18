Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is -6.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.58 and a high of $81.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HOLX stock was last observed hovering at around $72.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.96% off its average median price target of $78.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.12% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -12.33% lower than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.89, the stock is 0.47% and 1.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -1.32% at the moment leaves the stock -1.61% off its SMA200. HOLX registered -6.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.80.

The stock witnessed a 1.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.09%, and is -0.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) has around 6705 employees, a market worth around $17.72B and $5.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.11 and Fwd P/E is 20.70. Profit margin for the company is 28.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.98% and -11.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.10%).

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hologic Inc. (HOLX) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hologic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.00% this year.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 250.76M, and float is at 247.87M with Short Float at 3.26%.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Hologic Inc. (HOLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Verstreken Jan,the company’sGroup President, International. SEC filings show that Verstreken Jan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $78.80 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64191.0 shares.

Hologic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 3,844 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $78.75 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13532.0 shares of the HOLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 7,052 shares at an average price of $75.49 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 13,532 shares of Hologic Inc. (HOLX).

Hologic Inc. (HOLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -6.63% down over the past 12 months and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is -12.05% lower over the same period. Medtronic plc (MDT) is -27.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.