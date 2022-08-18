Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) is -67.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.88 and a high of $108.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ISPO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32%.

Currently trading at $3.28, the stock is -29.47% and -30.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -8.89% at the moment leaves the stock -67.75% off its SMA200. ISPO registered -67.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.57.

The stock witnessed a -27.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.33%, and is -16.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.27% over the week and 9.94% over the month.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) has around 707 employees, a market worth around $414.00M and $82.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.89% and -96.96% from its 52-week high.

Inspirato Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.10% this year.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Top Institutional Holders

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Handler Brent L,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Handler Brent L sold 15,879 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $3.92 per share for a total of $62263.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.23 million shares.

Inspirato Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that REVOLUTION MANAGEMENT CO LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 100,529 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $10.13 per share for $1.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the ISPO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, SELLERS R SCOT (Director) disposed off 84,432 shares at an average price of $10.10 for $0.85 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO).