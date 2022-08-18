Is Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) a good stock to buy now?

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) is -31.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.89 and a high of $32.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRBU stock was last observed hovering at around $10.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

Currently trading at $10.41, the stock is 21.95% and 43.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -3.16% at the moment leaves the stock -5.17% off its SMA200. CRBU registered -57.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.00.

The stock witnessed a 42.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.65%, and is 11.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.32% over the week and 8.27% over the month.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) has around 97 employees, a market worth around $600.14M and $13.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 112.88% and -68.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -249.40% this year.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.76M, and float is at 52.62M with Short Float at 7.34%.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fischesser Ryan,the company’sVP of Finance and Controller. SEC filings show that Fischesser Ryan bought 7,387 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $4.00 per share for a total of $29553.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Fischesser Ryan (VP of Finance and Controller) bought a total of 1,136 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $2.69 per share for $3056.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the CRBU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, MCCLUNG BARBARA G (Chief Legal Officer) acquired 6,127 shares at an average price of $2.69 for $16482.0. The insider now directly holds 348,971 shares of Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU).

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is trading 8.12% up over the past 12 months and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) that is -40.49% lower over the same period. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) is -61.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.