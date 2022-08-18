Is Planet Labs PBC (PL) a good stock to buy now?

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) is 0.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.70 and a high of $12.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $6.21, the stock is 10.65% and 20.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -4.02% at the moment leaves the stock 0.39% off its SMA200. PL registered -37.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.47.

The stock witnessed a 26.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.99%, and is 2.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.61% over the week and 5.57% over the month.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) has around 700 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $139.38M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 67.80% and -48.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.90% this year.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 264.09M, and float is at 209.41M with Short Float at 4.60%.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Marshall William Spencer,the company’sCo-Founder and CEO. SEC filings show that Marshall William Spencer bought 19,230 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $6.47 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19230.0 shares.

Planet Labs PBC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Weil Kevin (President, Product & Business) bought a total of 165,580 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $6.01 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the PL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, de Masi Niccolo (Director) acquired 36,765 shares at an average price of $6.68 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 36,765 shares of Planet Labs PBC (PL).