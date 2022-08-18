Is Zymergen Inc. (ZY) a good stock to buy now?

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) is -56.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $14.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $2.60 for the next 12 months. It is also -13.08% off the consensus price target high of $2.60 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -13.08% lower than the price target low of $2.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.94, the stock is 12.15% and 47.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -12.76% at the moment leaves the stock -29.15% off its SMA200. ZY registered -70.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.82.

The stock witnessed a 42.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 107.04%, and is 5.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.91% over the week and 11.30% over the month.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) has around 507 employees, a market worth around $283.36M and $17.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 167.27% and -79.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.80%).

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zymergen Inc. (ZY) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zymergen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.10% this year.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.11M, and float is at 96.17M with Short Float at 3.39%.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Zymergen Inc. (ZY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Serber Zachariah,the company’sChief Science Officer. SEC filings show that Serber Zachariah sold 5,435 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $3.91 per share for a total of $21251.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.55 million shares.

Zymergen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that Serber Zachariah (Chief Science Officer) sold a total of 2,966 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $2.61 per share for $7749.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.56 million shares of the ZY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, Kim Mina (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 3,094 shares at an average price of $2.61 for $8083.0. The insider now directly holds 301,837 shares of Zymergen Inc. (ZY).

Zymergen Inc. (ZY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 7.14% up over the past 12 months.