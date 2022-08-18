Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) up 4.46% since start of the year

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is 4.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.80 and a high of $107.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JACK stock was last observed hovering at around $92.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.29% off its average median price target of $87.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.6% off the consensus price target high of $107.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -40.58% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.38, the stock is 23.76% and 37.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -1.39% at the moment leaves the stock 11.62% off its SMA200. JACK registered -9.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.74.

The stock witnessed a 37.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.71%, and is 12.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.38% over the week and 4.11% over the month.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) has around 5300 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $1.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.95 and Fwd P/E is 13.70. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.75% and -15.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (51.30%).

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jack in the Box Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.90% this year.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.24M, and float is at 20.76M with Short Float at 10.17%.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DARDEN TONY J,the company’sSVP, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that DARDEN TONY J sold 54 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $57.42 per share for a total of $3101.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3134.0 shares.

Jack in the Box Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that HARRIS DARIN S (DIRECTOR & CEO) sold a total of 743 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $57.42 per share for $42663.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36778.0 shares of the JACK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Piano Steven (SVP – CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) disposed off 173 shares at an average price of $83.02 for $14362.0. The insider now directly holds 4,190 shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK).

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) that is trading -31.44% down over the past 12 months and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) that is -36.05% lower over the same period. McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is 11.05% up on the 1-year trading charts.