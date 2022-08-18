Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI): A Stock Valuation Matter

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is boosting its investment in renewable energy that can be powered by existing fossil fuel infrastructure. KMI prices have increased by 17.59% since the beginning of the year, reaching $18.65 at the trading on August 16.

Kinder Morgan’s primary business is the transportation of oil and gas. In North America, the firm owns about 133 thousand kilometers of pipes. However, the corporation is preparing to transition away from fossil fuels and already has biofuels and other renewable fuels in storage and pipelines, as well as carbon dioxide collected from the plants.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) established a new division last year to focus on the company’s shift to green energy. The procurement of technologies for creating methane from rubbish was the first move in the new area.

The business intends to convert this methane into gas that can be utilized similarly to natural gas, such as in gas boilers and generators, as well as automotive fuel.

The new trash project will cost KMI $146 million. Waste Management, Inc. has a liquefied natural gas facility and three landfills (NYSE: WM). The facilities will open for business in the fall of 2022. They are estimated to have an annual EBITDA of roughly $185 million.

This is insignificant when compared to the company’s overall EBITDA of $7.2 billion. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) will, on the other hand, gain a prospective new business that is already in demand from corporations with huge fleets of natural gas cars.

Furthermore, the idea has the potential to be expanded to hundreds of adjacent organic waste dumps. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) might more than 15 times its green business in twenty years, becoming a significant provider of renewable fuels. Long-term investors may be drawn in by this.

The stock has moved -5.93% in the last three months and 2.37% in the last five days. KMI shares are up 17.09% year to date (YTD), with the market up 10.87% over the last year. It has a 12-month low price of $15.01 and a 12-month high price of $20.20.