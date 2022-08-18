Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) down -19.72% since start of the year

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) is -19.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.23 and a high of $30.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LBTYK stock was last observed hovering at around $23.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81% off its average median price target of $30.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.16% off the consensus price target high of $43.50 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 9.07% higher than the price target low of $24.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.55, the stock is -0.74% and -0.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -3.47% at the moment leaves the stock -12.00% off its SMA200. LBTYK registered -20.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.02.

The stock witnessed a 1.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.47%, and is -1.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.06% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) has around 11200 employees, a market worth around $7.96B and $7.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.11. Distance from 52-week low is 6.22% and -26.04% from its 52-week high.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Global plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Top Institutional Holders

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Waldron Jason,the company’sSVP & CAO. SEC filings show that Waldron Jason sold 14,277 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $22.18 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43954.0 shares.

Liberty Global plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 28 that HALL BRYAN H (EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 28 and was made at $22.67 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the LBTYK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 27, HALL BRYAN H (EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 12,000 shares at an average price of $23.32 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 143,984 shares of Liberty Global plc (LBTYK).

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) that is trading -40.98% down over the past 12 months and Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) that is -6.56% lower over the same period. Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is -9.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.