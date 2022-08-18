Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -15.56% Change This Year

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) is -15.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.97 and a high of $108.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LITE stock was last observed hovering at around $89.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $114.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.55% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 5.99% higher than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.31, the stock is -0.52% and 6.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -2.16% off its SMA200. LITE registered 11.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.86.

The stock witnessed a 6.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.35%, and is -3.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) has around 5618 employees, a market worth around $6.05B and $1.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.32 and Fwd P/E is 12.90. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.74% and -17.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.60%).

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 190.20% this year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.00M, and float is at 68.80M with Short Float at 11.12%.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LOWE ALAN S,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that LOWE ALAN S sold 8,809 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $94.94 per share for a total of $0.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that Ali Wajid (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,287 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $89.12 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37717.0 shares of the LITE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Ali Wajid (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 7,854 shares at an average price of $100.82 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 44,240 shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE).

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is trading 12.51% up over the past 12 months.