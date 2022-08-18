MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT) down -32.29% since start of the year

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT) is -32.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.09 and a high of $22.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INKT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 49.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.02, the stock is 89.19% and 96.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing -7.08% at the moment leaves the stock -30.40% off its SMA200. INKT registered a loss of 6.34% in past 6-months. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.04.

The stock witnessed a 109.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 134.11%, and is 96.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 50.13% over the week and 22.67% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 177.06% and -86.37% from its 52-week high.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 38.10% this year.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.51M, and float is at 4.53M with Short Float at 0.73%.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (INKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WIINBERG ULF,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WIINBERG ULF bought 16,661 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 19 at a price of $1.39 per share for a total of $23209.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 18 that WIINBERG ULF (Director) bought a total of 3,339 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 18 and was made at $1.33 per share for $4438.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the INKT stock.