Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is -14.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.68 and a high of $135.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTRS stock was last observed hovering at around $103.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.29% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.93% off the consensus price target high of $128.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -3.53% lower than the price target low of $99.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $102.49, the stock is 2.96% and 3.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -1.24% at the moment leaves the stock -8.32% off its SMA200. NTRS registered -10.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.19%.

The stock witnessed a 1.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.05%, and is 0.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.27% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) has around 21100 employees, a market worth around $21.09B and $6.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.96 and Fwd P/E is 12.31. Profit margin for the company is 22.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.28% and -24.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northern Trust Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.70% this year.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 208.38M, and float is at 207.56M with Short Float at 1.66%.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 62 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Allnutt Lauren E,the company’sEVP & Controller. SEC filings show that Allnutt Lauren E sold 393 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $105.61 per share for a total of $41505.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4534.0 shares.

Northern Trust Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that Tyler Jason J. (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,936 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $115.60 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23286.0 shares of the NTRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, O’Grady Michael (Chairman, President and CEO) disposed off 48,110 shares at an average price of $119.03 for $5.73 million. The insider now directly holds 55,692 shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS).

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Morgan Stanley (MS) that is trading -11.20% down over the past 12 months and BlackRock Inc. (BLK) that is -18.29% lower over the same period. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is -12.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.