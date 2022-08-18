Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) is 6.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.65 and a high of $8.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORGN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.5% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 23.33% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.90, the stock is 10.63% and 17.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 11.27% off its SMA200. ORGN registered 24.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.37%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.60.

The stock witnessed a 25.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.48%, and is -1.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.00% over the week and 4.96% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 11.08. Distance from 52-week low is 48.39% and -14.81% from its 52-week high.

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Origin Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 238.80% this year.

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.14M, and float is at 104.54M with Short Float at 7.88%.

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Riley Richard J.,the company’sCo-CEO and Director. SEC filings show that Riley Richard J. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $7.15 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

Origin Materials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Galowitz Stephen (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $6.00 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the ORGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, Galowitz Stephen (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 104,501 shares at an average price of $6.00 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 163,265 shares of Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN).