PACCAR Inc (PCAR): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:PCAR Stock Is Going Next

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is 5.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.63 and a high of $97.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PCAR stock was last observed hovering at around $94.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.26% off its average median price target of $93.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.2% off the consensus price target high of $109.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -15.46% lower than the price target low of $81.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $93.52, the stock is 3.68% and 8.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -1.33% at the moment leaves the stock 6.94% off its SMA200. PCAR registered 18.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.00.

The stock witnessed a 11.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.89%, and is 0.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.41% over the week and 1.76% over the month.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has around 28500 employees, a market worth around $32.27B and $25.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.75 and Fwd P/E is 11.99. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.04% and -4.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PACCAR Inc (PCAR) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PACCAR Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.20% this year.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 348.40M, and float is at 341.69M with Short Float at 1.00%.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at PACCAR Inc (PCAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HUBBARD TODD R,the company’sVICE PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that HUBBARD TODD R sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 29 at a price of $91.50 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2119.0 shares.

PACCAR Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that SCHIPPERS HARRIE (PRESIDENT & CFO) sold a total of 14,327 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $95.62 per share for $1.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51276.0 shares of the PCAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, LeVier Jack K. (Vice President) disposed off 8,620 shares at an average price of $94.00 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 22,141 shares of PACCAR Inc (PCAR).

PACCAR Inc (PCAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ford Motor Company (F) that is 23.40% higher over the past 12 months.