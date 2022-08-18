Positives for The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) as stock gains in recent trading

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is -53.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.52 and a high of $46.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AZEK stock was last observed hovering at around $22.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2%.

Currently trading at $21.34, the stock is 3.52% and 10.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.7 million and changing -5.32% at the moment leaves the stock -24.79% off its SMA200. AZEK registered -47.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.96.

The stock witnessed a 6.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.32%, and is 2.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 4.99% over the month.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has around 2072 employees, a market worth around $3.16B and $1.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.08 and Fwd P/E is 20.94. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.50% and -54.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

The AZEK Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 175.20% this year.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.49M, and float is at 145.85M with Short Float at 4.17%.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NAGEL VERNON J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that NAGEL VERNON J bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $18.89 per share for a total of $94450.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22950.0 shares.

The AZEK Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Lamartine Sandra (CHRO) bought a total of 965 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $26.01 per share for $25100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11160.0 shares of the AZEK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, NAGEL VERNON J (Director) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $25.14 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 12,283 shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK).

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Trex Company Inc. (TREX) that is trading -48.13% down over the past 12 months and Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) that is -31.56% lower over the same period. Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) is 34.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.