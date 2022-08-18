SM Energy Company (SM) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is 39.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.79 and a high of $54.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SM stock was last observed hovering at around $40.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.41% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -3.18% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $41.27, the stock is 7.30% and 6.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 2.13% at the moment leaves the stock 12.95% off its SMA200. SM registered 149.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.35.

The stock witnessed a 17.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.43%, and is 7.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.88% over the week and 5.90% over the month.

SM Energy Company (SM) has around 506 employees, a market worth around $4.96B and $3.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.14 and Fwd P/E is 3.94. Profit margin for the company is 25.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 179.04% and -24.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

SM Energy Company (SM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SM Energy Company (SM) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SM Energy Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.40% this year.

SM Energy Company (SM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.91M, and float is at 120.79M with Short Float at 4.53%.

SM Energy Company (SM) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at SM Energy Company (SM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Copeland David W,the company’sEVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Copeland David W sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $51.23 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

SM Energy Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Copeland David W (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $45.07 per share for $0.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the SM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, Copeland David W (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $43.00 for $0.86 million. The insider now directly holds 213,722 shares of SM Energy Company (SM).

SM Energy Company (SM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Range Resources Corporation (RRC) that is 147.08% higher over the past 12 months.