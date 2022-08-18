SunOpta Inc. (STKL) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) is 51.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.22 and a high of $11.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STKL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37%.

Currently trading at $10.54, the stock is 13.84% and 23.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -3.39% at the moment leaves the stock 59.25% off its SMA200. STKL registered 7.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 108.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.40.

The stock witnessed a 15.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.24%, and is 18.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.07% over the week and 5.19% over the month.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) has around 1380 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $845.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 70.27. Distance from 52-week low is 149.76% and -8.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

SunOpta Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.00% this year.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.64M, and float is at 104.06M with Short Float at 5.15%.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at SunOpta Inc. (STKL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 68 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Largey David,the company’sChief Quality Officer. SEC filings show that Largey David sold 14,138 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $11.00 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57828.0 shares.

SunOpta Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Duchscher Robert (Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 26,707 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $10.92 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78732.0 shares of the STKL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Duchscher Robert (Chief Information Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $10.35 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 105,439 shares of SunOpta Inc. (STKL).

SunOpta Inc. (STKL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Post Holdings Inc. (POST) that is trading 17.52% up over the past 12 months and Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) that is 7.41% higher over the same period.