These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for BioAtla Inc. (BCAB)

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB) is -48.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.01 and a high of $43.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCAB stock was last observed hovering at around $11.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.68%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $10.19, the stock is 109.24% and 159.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing -14.15% at the moment leaves the stock 5.48% off its SMA200. BCAB registered -75.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 45.36%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.52.

The stock witnessed a 133.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 326.36%, and is 54.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.39% over the week and 17.86% over the month.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) has around 56 employees, a market worth around $434.91M and $0.25M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 406.97% and -76.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -147.10% this year.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.54M, and float is at 30.38M with Short Float at 14.41%.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHORT JAY M PHD,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that SHORT JAY M PHD bought 26,350 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $7.84 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.4 million shares.

BioAtla Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that SHORT JAY M PHD (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 40,308 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $2.91 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.38 million shares of the BCAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, SHORT JAY M PHD (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 29,082 shares at an average price of $2.79 for $81040.0. The insider now directly holds 1,335,674 shares of BioAtla Inc. (BCAB).

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -2.28% down over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is 36.57% up on the 1-year trading charts.