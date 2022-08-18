These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) is 17.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.53 and a high of $11.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GSM stock was last observed hovering at around $7.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.71% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 47.71% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.32, the stock is 20.38% and 19.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 10.17% off its SMA200. GSM registered 25.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.99.

The stock witnessed a 33.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.56%, and is 11.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.10% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) has around 3425 employees, a market worth around $1.33B and $2.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.31 and Fwd P/E is 6.78. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.59% and -34.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ferroglobe PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/22/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.00% this year.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 187.41M, and float is at 94.40M with Short Float at 2.37%.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -9.88% down over the past 12 months. Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) is 14.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.