These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL)

Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) is -70.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.90 and a high of $26.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRPL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -44.0% lower than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.96, the stock is 7.41% and 6.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing -4.58% at the moment leaves the stock -46.13% off its SMA200. PRPL registered -84.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.48.

The stock witnessed a 13.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.51%, and is 1.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.18% over the week and 9.28% over the month.

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $317.00M and $644.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.55% and -85.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.10%).

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Purple Innovation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.00% this year.

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.70M, and float is at 81.59M with Short Float at 12.64%.

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Coliseum Capital Management, L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 716,280 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $4.78 per share for a total of $3.42 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40.85 million shares.

Purple Innovation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Roddy Jack (Chief People Officer) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $4.45 per share for $13350.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12000.0 shares of the PRPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Coliseum Capital Management, L (Director) acquired 960,394 shares at an average price of $4.57 for $4.39 million. The insider now directly holds 40,137,850 shares of Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL).