Things appear to be looking up for Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) is -47.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $5.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLVS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 29.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.42, the stock is -12.37% and -13.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.1 million and changing 0.71% at the moment leaves the stock -32.97% off its SMA200. CLVS registered -67.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -29.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.50.

The stock witnessed a -29.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.73%, and is -8.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.88% over the week and 10.59% over the month.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) has around 413 employees, a market worth around $201.00M and $140.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 144.41% and -71.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.70%).

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clovis Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.70% this year.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.04M, and float is at 142.40M with Short Float at 19.72%.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gross Paul Edward. SEC filings show that Gross Paul Edward sold 4,807 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $1.46 per share for a total of $7024.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87601.0 shares.

Clovis Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that IVERS-READ GILLIAN Csold a total of 3,802 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $1.46 per share for $5555.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the CLVS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, Rolfe Lindsey () disposed off 4,330 shares at an average price of $1.46 for $6326.0. The insider now directly holds 104,826 shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS).

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 16.17% up over the past 12 months and AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is 11.91% higher over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -6.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.