Things appear to be looking up for STORE Capital Corporation (STOR)

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) is -17.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.48 and a high of $36.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STOR stock was last observed hovering at around $29.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.8% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.19% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -13.68% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.42, the stock is 0.13% and 4.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.84 million and changing -2.74% at the moment leaves the stock -5.48% off its SMA200. STOR registered -20.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.55.

The stock witnessed a 4.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.35%, and is -0.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.40% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) has around 117 employees, a market worth around $7.92B and $854.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.84 and Fwd P/E is 24.29. Profit margin for the company is 38.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.09% and -21.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

STORE Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.20% this year.

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 280.84M, and float is at 280.04M with Short Float at 2.67%.

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Donovan Joseph M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Donovan Joseph M sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 27 at a price of $35.92 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80581.0 shares.

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading 5.08% up over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -28.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.