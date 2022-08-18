Things appear to be looking up for TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) is -60.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.48 and a high of $35.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TGTX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.85% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -85.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.43, the stock is 8.89% and 32.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing -4.50% at the moment leaves the stock -36.14% off its SMA200. TGTX registered -66.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $145.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.62.

The stock witnessed a 17.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.94%, and is -6.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.59% over the week and 9.88% over the month.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) has around 173 employees, a market worth around $976.82M and $7.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 113.51% and -79.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-113.00%).

TG Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.70% this year.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.78M, and float is at 133.28M with Short Float at 15.29%.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WEISS MICHAEL S,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that WEISS MICHAEL S sold 30,671 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $18.31 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.99 million shares.

TG Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Power Sean A (CFO, Secretary and Treasurer) sold a total of 9,653 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $18.31 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the TGTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Power Sean A (CFO, Secretary and Treasurer) disposed off 75,312 shares at an average price of $19.20 for $1.45 million. The insider now directly holds 578,136 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX).

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY) that is trading -16.76% down over the past 12 months and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) that is -51.94% lower over the same period.