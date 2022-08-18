What should you know before buying stock in A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN)

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) is -3.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.27 and a high of $19.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATEN stock was last observed hovering at around $15.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.32% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 20.05% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.99, the stock is 5.86% and 9.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 8.84% off its SMA200. ATEN registered 23.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.58.

The stock witnessed a 16.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.14%, and is 4.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) has around 590 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $266.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.46 and Fwd P/E is 19.67. Profit margin for the company is 38.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.32% and -16.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.30%).

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 432.50% this year.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.89M, and float is at 63.82M with Short Float at 7.25%.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRUENING MATTHEW P,the company’sEVP, Worldwide Sales & Mktg. SEC filings show that BRUENING MATTHEW P sold 6,103 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $15.92 per share for a total of $97160.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

A10 Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Trivedi Dhrupad (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 22,334 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $15.19 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.54 million shares of the ATEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Becker Brian (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,994 shares at an average price of $15.22 for $30349.0. The insider now directly holds 62,838 shares of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN).

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radware Ltd. (RDWR) that is trading -30.31% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is -12.86% lower over the same period. Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) is 0.58% up on the 1-year trading charts.