What should you know before buying stock in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) is -14.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.41 and a high of $13.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCCS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 11.45% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.74, the stock is -0.93% and 2.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -5.36% off its SMA200. CCCS registered 1.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$91.75.

The stock witnessed a 2.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.45%, and is -1.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) has around 2250 employees, a market worth around $5.94B and $743.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 29.43. Profit margin for the company is -20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.44% and -27.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.40% this year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 603.11M, and float is at 598.26M with Short Float at 0.75%.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by INGRAM WILLIAM,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that INGRAM WILLIAM sold 8,404 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $9.86 per share for a total of $82885.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that INGRAM WILLIAM (Director) sold a total of 19,096 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $9.88 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8404.0 shares of the CCCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, PRIGGE MARY JO () disposed off 115,422 shares at an average price of $9.83 for $1.13 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS).