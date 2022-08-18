Why AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) is -42.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.86 and a high of $27.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVDX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.54% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 4.0% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.64, the stock is 11.95% and 19.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing -2.48% at the moment leaves the stock -23.08% off its SMA200. AVDX registered a loss of -31.26% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.63.

The stock witnessed a 26.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.92%, and is -1.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.15% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $1.65B and $282.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -61.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.44% and -68.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.90%).

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -210.30% this year.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 197.87M, and float is at 178.46M with Short Float at 3.90%.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilhite Joel. SEC filings show that Wilhite Joel sold 3,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $9.14 per share for a total of $29705.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56375.0 shares.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Stahl Ryansold a total of 1,033 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $9.14 per share for $9442.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the AVDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Drees Daniel () disposed off 2,198 shares at an average price of $9.14 for $20090.0. The insider now directly holds 123,359 shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX).

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading -12.86% down over the past 12 months and SAP SE (SAP) that is -37.23% lower over the same period. Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) is -23.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.