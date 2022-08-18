Why Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) is -51.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.96 and a high of $39.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLNC stock was last observed hovering at around $17.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.87% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -145.86% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.21, the stock is 21.55% and 50.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -2.94% off its SMA200. FLNC registered a loss of 27.77% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.53.

The stock witnessed a 62.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 99.65%, and is -1.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.66% over the week and 9.14% over the month.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) has around 450 employees, a market worth around $2.74B and $984.01M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 246.98% and -56.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-369.90%).

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fluence Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -237.40% this year.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 171.32M, and float is at 55.02M with Short Float at 11.43%.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Madaeni Seyed,the company’sSVP & Chief Digital Officer. SEC filings show that Madaeni Seyed sold 84,208 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $10.15 per share for a total of $0.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Fluence Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that Arnold Cynthia A (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $10.13 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the FLNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, BULLS HERMAN E (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $12.54 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC).