Why JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is -49.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.12 and a high of $29.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JELD stock was last observed hovering at around $13.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.61% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -20.0% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.20, the stock is -14.51% and -14.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -5.17% at the moment leaves the stock -37.46% off its SMA200. JELD registered -53.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.40.

The stock witnessed a -19.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.67%, and is -3.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.76% over the week and 5.45% over the month.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) has around 24700 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $4.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.50 and Fwd P/E is 6.81. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.91% and -55.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.50% this year.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.22M, and float is at 83.07M with Short Float at 3.62%.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Insider Activity

A total of 141 insider transactions have happened at JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 117 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Turtle Creek Asset Management,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 17,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $15.20 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17400.0 shares.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that Turtle Creek Asset Management (10% Owner) bought a total of 29,763 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $14.33 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.29 million shares of the JELD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, Turtle Creek Asset Management (10% Owner) acquired 121,815 shares at an average price of $13.82 for $1.68 million. The insider now directly holds 11,268,303 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD).

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading 1.56% up over the past 12 months and Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) that is -31.56% lower over the same period. Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) is -21.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.