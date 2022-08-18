Why should you keep an eye on KB Home (KBH)?

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is -28.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.78 and a high of $50.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KBH stock was last observed hovering at around $33.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.01% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.53% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -33.67% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.08, the stock is -0.33% and 4.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -3.05% at the moment leaves the stock -12.28% off its SMA200. KBH registered -23.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.54.

The stock witnessed a 2.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.73%, and is -1.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

KB Home (KBH) has around 2244 employees, a market worth around $2.75B and $6.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.39 and Fwd P/E is 3.36. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.46% and -36.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

KB Home (KBH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KB Home (KBH) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 91.70% this year.

KB Home (KBH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.86M, and float is at 71.07M with Short Float at 8.11%.

KB Home (KBH) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at KB Home (KBH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MEZGER JEFFREY T,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that MEZGER JEFFREY T sold 79,718 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $42.28 per share for a total of $3.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.1 million shares.

KB Home disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that MEZGER JEFFREY T (President and CEO) sold a total of 121,408 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $41.90 per share for $5.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.1 million shares of the KBH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Woram Brian J (EVP and General Counsel) disposed off 39,370 shares at an average price of $41.56 for $1.64 million. The insider now directly holds 104,593 shares of KB Home (KBH).

KB Home (KBH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading -25.65% down over the past 12 months and PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is -17.06% lower over the same period. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is -19.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.