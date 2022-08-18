Why should you keep an eye on Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM)?

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is -2.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.58 and a high of $223.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WSM stock was last observed hovering at around $168.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.06%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $164.81, the stock is 12.33% and 24.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -2.40% at the moment leaves the stock 9.08% off its SMA200. WSM registered 2.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.08.

The stock witnessed a 19.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.23%, and is 6.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) has around 12200 employees, a market worth around $11.11B and $8.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.70 and Fwd P/E is 10.50. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.25% and -26.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (67.80%).

Williams-Sonoma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.30% this year.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.85M, and float is at 67.91M with Short Float at 18.84%.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALBER LAURA,the company’sPRESIDENT & CEO. SEC filings show that ALBER LAURA sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $151.94 per share for a total of $6.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.53 million shares.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that Whalen Julie (EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $140.66 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 96239.0 shares of the WSM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Ross Ryan (PRESIDENT WS BRAND) disposed off 10,400 shares at an average price of $127.42 for $1.33 million. The insider now directly holds 21,269 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM).

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is trading 22.99% up over the past 12 months and Target Corporation (TGT) that is -31.14% lower over the same period. Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is -25.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.