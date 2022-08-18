Will Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is -40.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.24 and a high of $48.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANF stock was last observed hovering at around $21.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.47% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -22.71% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.86, the stock is 12.84% and 13.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing -3.34% at the moment leaves the stock -32.30% off its SMA200. ANF registered -41.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.03.

The stock witnessed a 16.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.47%, and is 10.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.95% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $3.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.42 and Fwd P/E is 7.79. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.45% and -57.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.90%).

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/29/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 330.40% this year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.08M, and float is at 49.17M with Short Float at 15.72%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GREENLEES MICHAEL E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GREENLEES MICHAEL E sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $18.17 per share for a total of $27255.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9849.0 shares.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Gallagher Sarah M. (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $39.11 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25874.0 shares of the ANF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Scott Kristin A. (President-Global Brands) disposed off 5,791 shares at an average price of $45.00 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 56,910 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF).

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is trading -23.14% down over the past 12 months and The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is -0.88% lower over the same period. Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) is -40.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.