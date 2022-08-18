Will Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) is -26.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.91 and a high of $145.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FND stock was last observed hovering at around $99.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.58% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.39% off the consensus price target high of $112.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -47.51% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $95.88, the stock is 14.20% and 26.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing -3.60% at the moment leaves the stock -0.36% off its SMA200. FND registered -14.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.15.

The stock witnessed a 25.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.98%, and is 5.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.32% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) has around 7986 employees, a market worth around $9.64B and $3.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.98 and Fwd P/E is 27.94. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.03% and -34.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.80%).

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.60% this year.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.55M, and float is at 104.06M with Short Float at 8.53%.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DENNY STEVEN ALAN,the company’sEVP, STORE OPERATIONS. SEC filings show that DENNY STEVEN ALAN sold 6,028 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $95.10 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4477.0 shares.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that MARSHALL RYAN (Director) bought a total of 350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $71.30 per share for $24953.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4249.0 shares of the FND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, GILES WILLIAM T (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $96.00 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 5,899 shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND).

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) that is trading -11.96% down over the past 12 months and GMS Inc. (GMS) that is 11.49% higher over the same period.