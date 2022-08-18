Will My Size Inc. (MYSZ) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) is -40.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $2.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MYSZ stock was last observed hovering at around $0.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $0.30, the stock is 27.08% and 29.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.66 million and changing -10.98% at the moment leaves the stock -27.69% off its SMA200. MYSZ registered -73.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.17.

The stock witnessed a 30.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.64%, and is 31.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.78% over the week and 15.69% over the month.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $7.19M and $0.51M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 65.75% and -89.90% from its 52-week high.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for My Size Inc. (MYSZ) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

My Size Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.90% this year.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.98M, and float is at 22.31M with Short Float at 0.18%.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at My Size Inc. (MYSZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zigdon Shoshana Yael,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Zigdon Shoshana Yael sold 85,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $1.05 per share for a total of $89350.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.31 million shares.

My Size Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Zigdon Shoshana Yael (10% Owner) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $1.15 per share for $23000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.39 million shares of the MYSZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Zigdon Shoshana Yael (10% Owner) disposed off 90,000 shares at an average price of $1.13 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 2,410,000 shares of My Size Inc. (MYSZ).